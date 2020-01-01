Karen Cooper is the Director of Content at PicMonkey. She establishes and monitors brand flavor and brand health across all channels, from user interface text to blog and off-site content, to talks at events and conferences.

Prior to joining PicMonkey in 2011, Karen created editorial strategy and brand channels for Microsoft, Trover, and Daily Interactive Networks, in addition to earlier stints producing television in New York.

Karen graduated from Columbia University with an M.A. in instructional technology, and she received her bachelor’s degree in film from Northwestern University. In her spare time, Karen enjoys biking, storytelling, and volunteering, having served as a former trustee of Seattle Children’s Theater.