Jenn Reiner is Director of Product Marketing at PicMonkey, working to build awareness of the best photo and design tool on planet earth. (She’s not biased at all.) She's been with the PicMonkey team for eight years, since the day the product was launched.

Prior to joining PicMonkey, Jenn worked at another Seattle startup, Teachstreet.com, which was sold to Amazon in 2012.

Jenn received a Bachelor degree in Early Childhood & Family Studies at University of Washington. In her spare time, Jenn would love to be reading, binge watching Netflix, or riding too fast on her bike. But, typically, she’s attempting to keep up with her two rambunctious kids.