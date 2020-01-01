Frits Habermann is the CEO of PicMonkey, and previously held the titles of CPO and CTO, as well.

Frits cemented his tech and design legacy when he co-created Adobe InDesign, and served as an executive leader for well-known startup ventures like PopCap Games and Lynda.com.

He holds degrees in both applied mathematics and computer science from Carnegie Mellon University and University of Washington. Frits speaks Dutch, French and German, is an avid traveler and landscape photographer, and manages a photography business in his off time.

Find Frits at Frits Habermann Photography and on LinkedIn.