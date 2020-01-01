Crystal Goade is the Creative Director at PicMonkey, where she leads a team of talented graphic designers and is responsible for creating PicMonkey’s unique photo-rich design aesthetic of the company and its products.

Crystal’s years of agency and international work experience bring an informed, cosmopolitan design sense to PicMonkey, always keeping the company on the edge of current design trends.

Crystal holds a bachelor’s degree in fine art from Gonzaga University. Running, reading, playing with her dog, spending time with family and friends, and painting are her favorite pastimes.