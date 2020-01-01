Adrien Piro is PicMonkey's Director of Product Management where she works to build teams and products that delight customers and grow the business.

Prior to joining PicMonkey, Adrien worked at Electronic Arts, PopCap Games, World Vision, and New Balance.

Adrien received an MFA and BFA from Boston University in Studio Art Education and Graphic Design, respectively. Outside of work, she spends time with her family, including husband and two young boys, plays soccer, does yoga, and loves to travel to new places, near and far.