Pink backgrounds for a design forward look

We get it: pink is an emotional color, some people hate it and some 3-year old girls love it. Kidding! It’s a color for everyone and its aesthetic appeal has far surpassed the Barbie toy aisle at this point with the color making appearances in chic home decor, Paris runways, and even your dad’s sock drawer. Think of the many shades of the setting sun, those oranges and pinks are gor-geous. And how about the interior of a perfectly cooked steak? Also gorgeous...if you’re a carnivore. Vegans can rejoice, though, because all our stock photos are cruelty-free. Choose the perfect shade of pink background for your next design. You can make a million things in PicMonkey: social media posts, flyers, digital marketing assets, anniversary cards, website banners, and more. Our extensive suite of photo editing and graphic design tools make it easy for anyone to get a professional look.