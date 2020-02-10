FeaturesPricingPrint

Pink Backgrounds

Pink made a major comeback this millenium, and it’s not going anywhere fast. Blush, hot, or coral, a pink background is a sweet foundation for a new design.
Start a free trialBrowse more photos

Pink Backgrounds

Pink made a major comeback this millenium, and it’s not going anywhere fast. Blush, hot, or coral, a pink background is a sweet foundation for a new design.
Start a free trial
See more like this >

Try a pink background in a template

PicMonkey has 1000s of thoughtfully styled design templates to make everything from greeting cards to business cards. Try one with your stock photo by clicking and replacing the template pics with your pic.
Design with stock photos >

Try a pink background in a template

PicMonkey has 1000s of thoughtfully styled design templates to make everything from greeting cards to business cards. Try one with your stock photo by clicking and replacing the template pics with your pic.
Design with stock photos >
See more like this >

Powerful features for creating stunning designs

Mighty photo editing

Crop, magic resize, adjust, brighten...so many ways to shine.
Edit a photo >

1000s of graphics

Choose from over 6,000 vector graphics that are fully customizable.
Browse graphics >

Textures & effects

100s of textures and effects mean a custom look every time.
Check out textures >

Real-time collaboration

Co-edit with others, leave comments, and share files.
Learn more >

Cloud storage

Your designs autosave as you create so you never lose your work.
Meet Hub >

Tips & tutorials

We’ll show how to use it all with articles and videos.
Learn all the things >

Browse more stock photo categories

ANIMAL PICTURES >
BEACH PICTURES >
BUTTERFLY PICTURES >
AESTHETIC BACKGROUND >
GALAXY PICTURES >
HEART PICTURES >
MARBLE BACKGROUNDS >
MOON PICTURES >
UNICORN PICTURES >
SUNSET PICTURES >
ROSE PICTURES >
FLOWER PICTURES >
FLOWER PICTURES >
SUNSET PICTURES >
ANIMAL PICTURES >
BEACH PICTURES >
BUTTERFLY PICTURES >
GALAXY BACKGROUNDS>
HEART PICTURES >
MARBLE BACKGROUNDS >
MOON PICTURES >
UNICORN PICTURES >
ROSE PICTURES >
AESTHETIC BACKGROUNDS >

Pink backgrounds for a design forward look

We get it: pink is an emotional color, some people hate it and some 3-year old girls love it. Kidding! It’s a color for everyone and its aesthetic appeal has far surpassed the Barbie toy aisle at this point with the color making appearances in chic home decor, Paris runways, and even your dad’s sock drawer. Think of the many shades of the setting sun, those oranges and pinks are gor-geous. And how about the interior of a perfectly cooked steak? Also gorgeous...if you’re a carnivore. Vegans can rejoice, though, because all our stock photos are cruelty-free. Choose the perfect shade of pink background for your next design. You can make a million things in PicMonkey: social media posts, flyers, digital marketing assets, anniversary cards, website banners, and more. Our extensive suite of photo editing and graphic design tools make it easy for anyone to get a professional look.
See more pink backgrounds