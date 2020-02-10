Marble backgrounds are so in right now

When you think of marble you might picture a fancy schmancy luxury bathroom at the Ritz Carlton, or perhaps you conjure a cheese board piled high with brie, chevre, and gorgonzola. Whether restrooms or cheeses, there is no wrong situation when it comes to using beautiful marble. (Except maybe frisbees, those would be super heavy and you definitely do not want to be hit in the head with one of those.) But we digress, marble background pictures make perfect backgrounds for a flat lay arrangement, or use our suite of powerful and intuitive photo editing tools to erase, fade, boost, or mask a shape with a marble background photo for a tres chic design element. No matter what you make in PicMonkey—social media posts, digital marketing materials, website banners, greeting cards, flyers, or phone wallpapers—a marble background picture is a very versatile and lovely place to start building a design.