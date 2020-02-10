FeaturesPricingPrint

Marble Backgrounds

For a chic flat lay photo, or a mod design element, you can’t do much better than a marble background. Browse our selection and start designing in PicMonkey’s editor.
Start a free trialBrowse more photos

Marble Backgrounds

For a chic flat lay photo, or a mod design element, you can’t do much better than a marble background. Browse our selection and start designing in PicMonkey’s editor.
Start a free trial
See more like this >

Try a marble background photo in a template

When you’ve found the perfect marble background stock photo, try designing with it in one of our 1000s of artist-made templates. Make a social post or a birthday card, just click and replace our pics with yours.
Design with stock photos >

Try a marble background photo in a template

When you’ve found the perfect marble background stock photo, try designing with it in one of our 1000s of artist-made templates. Make a social post or a birthday card, just click and replace our pics with yours.
Design with stock photos >
See more like this >

Powerful features for creating stunning designs

Mighty photo editing

Crop, magic resize, adjust, brighten...so many ways to shine.
Edit a photo >

1000s of graphics

Choose from over 6,000 vector graphics that are fully customizable.
Browse graphics >

Textures & effects

100s of textures and effects mean a custom look every time.
Check out textures >

Real-time collaboration

Co-edit with others, leave comments, and share files.
Learn more >

Cloud storage

Your designs autosave as you create so you never lose your work.
Meet Hub >

Tips & tutorials

We’ll show how to use it all with articles and videos.
Learn all the things >

Browse more stock photo categories

ANIMAL PICTURES >
BEACH PICTURES >
BUTTERFLY PICTURES >
FLOWER PICTURES >
AESTHETIC BACKGROUND >
HEART PICTURES >
GALAXY BACKGROUNDS >
MOON PICTURES >
UNICORN PICTURES >
SUNSET PICTURES >
ROSE PICTURES >
PINK BACKGROUNDS >
SUNSET PICTURES >
FLOWER PICTURES >
ANIMAL PICTURES >
BEACH PICTURES >
BUTTERFLY PICTURES >
AESTHETIC BACKGROUNDS>
HEART PICTURES >
GALAXY BACKGROUNDS >
MOON PICTURES >
UNICORN PICTURES >
ROSE PICTURES >
PINK BACKGROUNDS >

Marble backgrounds are so in right now

When you think of marble you might picture a fancy schmancy luxury bathroom at the Ritz Carlton, or perhaps you conjure a cheese board piled high with brie, chevre, and gorgonzola. Whether restrooms or cheeses, there is no wrong situation when it comes to using beautiful marble. (Except maybe frisbees, those would be super heavy and you definitely do not want to be hit in the head with one of those.) But we digress, marble background pictures make perfect backgrounds for a flat lay arrangement, or use our suite of powerful and intuitive photo editing tools to erase, fade, boost, or mask a shape with a marble background photo for a tres chic design element. No matter what you make in PicMonkey—social media posts, digital marketing materials, website banners, greeting cards, flyers, or phone wallpapers—a marble background picture is a very versatile and lovely place to start building a design.
See more marble backgrounds