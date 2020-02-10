FeaturesPricingPrint

Animal Pictures

Elephants, dogs, and owls, we got ‘em! Of course we’re partial to monkey pics, though. See the menagerie in the Unsplash library in the PicMonkey editor.
Try an animal picture in a template

To quickly customize a template, replace the existing photos with the stock photo of your choice. We have 1000s of designer-crafted templates to help you quickly create social media posts, banners, or ads.
Powerful features for creating stunning designs

Mighty photo editing

Crop, magic resize, adjust, brighten...so many ways to shine.
1000s of graphics

Choose from over 6,000 vector graphics that are fully customizable.
Textures & effects

100s of textures and effects mean a custom look every time.
Real-time collaboration

Co-edit with others, leave comments, and share files.
Cloud storage

Your designs autosave as you create so you never lose your work.
Tips & tutorials

We’ll show how to use it all with articles and videos.
Browse more stock photo categories

AESTHETIC BACKGROUND >
BEACH PICTURES >
BUTTERFLY PICTURES >
FLOWER PICTURES >
GALAXY PICTURES >
HEART PICTURES >
MARBLE BACKGROUNDS >
MOON PICTURES >
UNICORN PICTURES >
SUNSET PICTURES >
ROSE PICTURES >
PINK BACKGROUNDS >
Go wild with animal pictures

Animals are totally the best. Unless they’re the kind that eat you, and in that case it really is better to just look at photos of them, instead of, like, communing with one in nature. Alligators and grizzly bears aside, an animal picture is a great way to finish off a design or to spark inspiration for a new one. Search our vast library of stock photos powered by Unsplash to find exactly the animal pictures that you need. The pics are all free for our subscribers to use in their designs—that even includes commercial use! PicMonkey makes it easy to access, customize, and use stock photos in your work because you can browse the photo library right from the editor where you’re working. Click a pic, and then erase, add effects, textures, graphics, change the color—there’s so much you can do in PicMonkey. Your creative abilities are practically endless with a subscription.
