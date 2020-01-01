Video

How to Use Smart Resize

Smart Resize is a time-saving feature for Pro subscribers that helps you take a single design and instantly create multiple sizes fit for other channels. Example: You have an Inst ...

Video: How to share images from PicMonkey

You can share your images directly with others from the PicMonkey Editor by selecting Share from the top toolbar. In the Share drop-down menu, select where or with whom you want t ...

VIDEO: Uploading Your Own Fonts (Mac)

PicMonkey Pro subscribers can upload any font from their computer to use in PicMonkey. Supported file types for fonts: OTF, TTF, TTC. Watch this video to learn how to upload and ac ...

VIDEO: How to Use Text Layouts

Text layouts are pre-matched complementary fonts for your designs. They eliminate the need to figure out which fonts go well together. When you click Text on the left menu, you’ll ...

VIDEO: Starting a Project with a Blank Canvas Template

When you start a new project in PicMonkey, you can choose a pre-sized blank canvas as the starting point. For instance, if you know you want to design an 8.5” x 11” flyer, you can ...

VIDEO: Sharing Images From the Editor

You can share your images directly with others from the PicMonkey Editor by selecting Share from the top toolbar. In the Share drop-down menu, select where or with whom you want t ...

How to Open & Choose a Template

PicMonkey offers thousands of templates to use when starting a project. Many of the templates are pre-designed with images, text, and graphics. Some of the templates are blank so y ...

VIDEO: How to Use the Background Remover Tool

PicMonkey Pro subscribers have access to the Background Remover tool. With one click it will remove the background of a photo. Users do not need to outline sections they want to ke ...

Video: How to create a watermark

Adding a watermark is a quick and easy way to prevent unauthorized use of your pics, as well as keep your brand in front of your audience. Here’s how to do it: Use any combination ...

Video: How do I use the Background Remover tool?

PicMonkey Pro subscribers have access to the Background Remover tool. With one click it will remove the background of a photo. Users do not need to outline sections they want to ke ...