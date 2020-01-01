Textures

VIDEO: Putting Photos Inside Text (Masking)

Putting an image inside text is called masking. To create a text mask in your design, start with some text that is bold and thick enough to let an image show through. We’re going t ...

Left Side Tabs & Editing Panel

The side tabs on the left rail of the Editor launch different features in the adjacent Editing panel. The left tabs from top to bottom are as follows: Edits: Allows you to make qu ...

How to Use Textures

PicMonkey allows you to add and layer textures onto your photos. You can change a photo’s look in both dramatic and subtle ways, depending on the textures and settings you choose. ...