Text & fonts

VIDEO: Putting Photos Inside Text (Masking)

Putting an image inside text is called masking. To create a text mask in your design, start with some text that is bold and thick enough to let an image show through. We’re going t ...

VIDEO: Uploading Your Own Fonts (PC)

PicMonkey Pro subscribers can upload any font from their computer to use in PicMonkey. Supported file types for fonts: OTF, TTF, TTC. This video will show you how to upload and acc ...

VIDEO: Uploading Your Own Fonts (Mac)

PicMonkey Pro subscribers can upload any font from their computer to use in PicMonkey. Supported file types for fonts: OTF, TTF, TTC. Watch this video to learn how to upload and ac ...

VIDEO: How to Use Text Layouts

Text layouts are pre-matched complementary fonts for your designs. They eliminate the need to figure out which fonts go well together. When you click Text on the left menu, you’ll ...

Video: How to erase graphics & text

The Erase tool allows you erase specific parts of your image. This video demonstrates how it works: To erase part of your graphic: 1. Open an image or template in PicMonkey. 2. On ...

VIDEO: Using Erase on Graphics & Text

The Erase tool allows you erase specific parts of your image. This video demonstrates how it works: To erase part of your graphic: 1. Open an image or template in PicMonkey. 2. On ...

Font Licensing & Usage

We've made every effort to appropriately license our fonts so they are available to our users for commercial purposes. Font licensing has become rather complex and on occasion, we' ...

How to Curve Text

In PicMonkey you can curve your text into the shape of an arc, or go 360 with a circle curvature when you use the effects on the Text palette. Here’s how to curve your text in Pic ...