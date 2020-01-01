Templates

Video: How do I start with a pre-made template?

PicMonkey offers thousands of templates to use when starting a project. Many of the templates are pre-designed with images, text, and graphics. Some of the templates are blank so y ...

VIDEO: How to Use Text Layouts

Text layouts are pre-matched complementary fonts for your designs. They eliminate the need to figure out which fonts go well together. When you click Text on the left menu, you’ll ...

Left Side Tabs & Editing Panel

The side tabs on the left rail of the Editor launch different features in the adjacent Editing panel. The left tabs from top to bottom are as follows: Edits: Allows you to make qu ...

How do I start my design with a blank canvas?

When you start a new project in PicMonkey, you can choose a pre-sized blank canvas as the starting point. For instance, if you know you want to design an 8.5” x 11” flyer, you can ...

How to Open & Choose a Template

PicMonkey offers thousands of templates to use when starting a project. Many of the templates are pre-designed with images, text, and graphics. Some of the templates are blank so y ...

Change the Text and Images in a Design Template

PicMonkey’s design templates come preloaded with text, images, and/or graphics. However, you can alter the templates by changing, adding, or deleting any of the pre-existing elemen ...