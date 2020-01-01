Importing images

Getting Images into Your Hub

Hub is PicMonkey’s cloud-based storage system. Everything you work on in PicMonkey is auto-saved to Hub while you work. There is no “save” option in PicMonkey because it is not nec ...

The Top Tool Bar

The top tool bar in the Editor is all about importing/downloading and naming images. The items from left to right are as follows: Add an image: Opens the “Edit an image from…” cho ...

How do I open a photo in PicMonkey?

To open an image in PicMonkey, there are a few methods to get your pics into the editor. 1. Select "Create New" in the top left of the homepage or editor. The screen below will lau ...

Change the Text and Images in a Design Template

PicMonkey’s design templates come preloaded with text, images, and/or graphics. However, you can alter the templates by changing, adding, or deleting any of the pre-existing elemen ...