Exporting

Video: How to share images from PicMonkey

You can share your images directly with others from the PicMonkey Editor by selecting Share from the top toolbar. In the Share drop-down menu, select where or with whom you want t ...

The Top Tool Bar

The top tool bar in the Editor is all about importing/downloading and naming images. The items from left to right are as follows: Add an image: Opens the “Edit an image from…” cho ...

VIDEO: Sharing Images From the Editor

You can share your images directly with others from the PicMonkey Editor by selecting Share from the top toolbar. In the Share drop-down menu, select where or with whom you want t ...

Downloading Images to Your Computer

Use "Download" in the top toolbar to save images from the Editor to your computer. Getting to Download from the Editor The Download button can be found at the top of the editor. D ...

Bulk Download Photos from Hub

Users have the ability to download multiple files at a time from Hub. Three things to know: All the selected files will download as the same file type. That means that you cannot d ...

Choosing Where Downloads are Saved

By default, all browsers do not ask you where you want to save your files, instead they automatically save them to the Downloads folder. You can change this behavior by setting yo ...

Downloading Multiple Files from Hub

Customers have the ability to download multiple files at a time from Hub. Three things to know: All the selected files will download as the same file type. That means that you can ...