Get to Know the Collage Tool

PicMonkey’s collage maker tool is located in the PicMonkey editor. (Those who’ve used collage in Old PicMonkey take note that there is not a separate collage area in New PicMonkey. ...

How to Use the Collage Tool & FAQs

Start a new collage You can create a new collage or convert an existing document to a collage. Unlike Old PicMonkey, you do not need to create a collage in a separate location wit ...

How to Resize and Reformat a Collage

You can change the dimensions of the cells within your collage and also the collage as a whole. Smart Resize works with collage, so we’ll show you how to do that too. To resize th ...