Collaboration tools

Video: How to share images from PicMonkey

You can share your images directly with others from the PicMonkey Editor by selecting Share from the top toolbar. In the Share drop-down menu, select where or with whom you want t ...

How to Manage People in a Shared Space

If you are an Admin or the Owner of a Shared Space and you've invited others to join your Space, you can manage their roles like this: Click Manage people on the shared space page ...

Permissions & Access

Each shared space has its own set of access permissions, which can be granted and revoked by an admin. The person that creates a space is automatically the owner of that space, and ...

Real-Time Collaboration

What is real-time collaboration? If you belong to the same shared space, you and your team can edit the same image at the same time. How do I start using real-time collaboration? I ...