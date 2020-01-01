Video: How to create a watermark

Adding a watermark is a quick and easy way to prevent unauthorized use of your pics, as well as keep your brand in front of your audience. Here’s how to do it:

Use any combination of text or graphics on your canvas to make your watermark. Convert the color background of your canvas to a layer. Delete the color layer so that you have a transparent background. Your watermark will remain in Hub until you need to use it.

To use your watermark on a photo:

Open a photo in the editor. Choose "Add an image" from the top toolbar. Select your watermark image from Hub. Adjust your watermark by fading for increased transparency, moving, and/or resizing.

To learn more about watermarks, see Create a Watermark for Your Images.

