Video: How do I use the Background Remover tool?

PicMonkey Pro subscribers have access to the Background Remover tool. With one click it will remove the background of a photo. Users do not need to outline sections they want to keep or remove because the tool is intuitive and will remove the detected background. 

However, should too much of the background get removed, use the paintbrush tool in the Graphic palette to paint back on any areas that you didn't want to disappear. 

How to use Background Remover:

  1. Open an image in the editor. 

  2. Be sure your image is its own layer before using background erase. (Use the Layers palette, the three stacked squares icon in the lower left of the editor. Select "Convert to layer" and then select the photo layer). 

  3. When the photo layer is selected, the Image palette will launch. 

  4. On the Image palette, click Remove background. In a few seconds the background will be gone.

  5. If you want to remove more of the background, click the "Erase" tab in the Image palette to access the manual eraser tool. 

  6. If you want to paint back on some of the removed background, click the "Erase" tab in the Image palette to access the paintbrush tool.

What images work best with Background Remover?

  • JPG or PNG, less than 12 MB

  • Photos with a clear subject in the foreground will work the best. Think: photos of people, animals, products, houses, cars, etc.

  • Images with good contrast between background and foreground

  • Plain backgrounds are better than busy backgrounds

  • Images with 1 or a small handful of people work better than images of large groups of people

  • Images where the subject is cut off in the middle of the frame (behind a desk, for instance) will look odd with the background removed, but images where the subject is cut off at the edge of the frame will look fine

