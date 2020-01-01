Video Tutorials
When you start a new project in PicMonkey, you can choose a pre-sized blank canvas as the starting point. For instance, if you know you want to design an 8.5” x 11” flyer, you can ...
PicMonkey offers thousands of templates to use when starting a project. Many of the templates are pre-designed with images, text, and graphics. Some of the templates are blank so y...
PicMonkey Pro subscribers have access to the Background Remover tool. With one click it will remove the background of a photo. Users do not need to outline sections they want to ke...
Adding a watermark is a quick and easy way to prevent unauthorized use of your pics, as well as keep your brand in front of your audience. Here’s how to do it: Use any combination ...
The Erase tool allows you erase specific parts of your image. This video demonstrates how it works: To erase part of your graphic: 1. Open an image or template in PicMonkey. 2. On ...
You can share your images directly with others from the PicMonkey Editor by selecting Share from the top toolbar. In the Share drop-down menu, select where or with whom you want t...