Video Tutorials

Video: How do I start with a blank canvas?

When you start a new project in PicMonkey, you can choose a pre-sized blank canvas as the starting point. For instance, if you know you want to design an 8.5” x 11” flyer, you can ...

Video: How do I start with a pre-made template?

PicMonkey offers thousands of templates to use when starting a project. Many of the templates are pre-designed with images, text, and graphics. Some of the templates are blank so y ...

Video: How do I use the Background Remover tool?

PicMonkey Pro subscribers have access to the Background Remover tool. With one click it will remove the background of a photo. Users do not need to outline sections they want to ke ...

Video: How to create a watermark

Adding a watermark is a quick and easy way to prevent unauthorized use of your pics, as well as keep your brand in front of your audience. Here’s how to do it: Use any combination ...

Video: How to erase graphics & text

The Erase tool allows you erase specific parts of your image. This video demonstrates how it works: To erase part of your graphic: 1. Open an image or template in PicMonkey. 2. On ...

Video: How to share images from PicMonkey

You can share your images directly with others from the PicMonkey Editor by selecting Share from the top toolbar. In the Share drop-down menu, select where or with whom you want t ...