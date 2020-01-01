Why does it say “OLD” in PicMonkey now?

You might have noticed that when you log in to PicMonkey now there is a stamp reading "OLD" in the upper left corner, along with a new "TRY NEW" button that will take you directly into New PicMonkey.

We’ve built a new and better version of PicMonkey created with the most recent available web technology to make it both far more powerful and more stable than Old PicMonkey.

We think you will love it, but we understand that change isn't always easy so we're here to help you make the switch with a special Switching from Old to New PicMonkey Guide.