What do I need to do to switch to New PicMonkey?

As an Old PicMonkey user, all you need to do to switch to New PicMonkey is to visit https://www.picmonkey.com/home and you will be in the new version every time you return.

If you are a Basic subscriber: Once you enter New PicMonkey you'll return to it every time you visit. All your files from Hub will be in New PicMonkey Hub. If you have questions about how to use New PicMonkey, please visit our Resource Center or New PicMonkey Help.

If you are a Pro subscriber: Your experience will be the same as above but with one exception -- you’ll need to re-upload any of your personal fonts that you uploaded in Old PicMonkey. Upload fonts on a Mac or Upload fonts on a PC.