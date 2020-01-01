Why do I have to pay to save my image?

On September 19, 2017 we changed how our premium memberships work. Now everyone, regardless of whether they have a paid PicMonkey membership, can get an ads-free experience and try nearly every feature—even ones that used to have the Premium crown icon.

It’s our hope that this will allow new users to fully experience what PicMonkey has to offer. In our new model only paying users are able to create custom effects, export their creations to their computers, share them on social, and save them to Hub.

If you’re not sure about having a PicMonkey membership and you want to save something you’ve been working on, you can start a 7-day free trial.