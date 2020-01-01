How to save an image to your computer

Saving an image to your computer requires a PicMonkey membership. To get started, you can either start a 7-day free trial or buy PicMonkey outright.

Regardless of whether you start with Edit, Touch Up, Design, or Collage, saving a photo to your computer follows the same process.

To save an image or collage to your computer, click the Export button in the top toolbar. Clicking Save will save your image to Hub. Once you click Export, the Export screen will appear.

You can do the following things on the Export screen:

Change your file name . Give your image file a new name by typing it in the File name box.

Choose your file type . The box to the right of the file name box lets you choose between .png and .jpg. Click the arrow in the box to change your file type.

Specify quality level . If you're saving your image as a .jpg, you'll have three options under “Quality,” which offer different balances between resolution and file size. Click an option to see its description, and choose the one that best suits your needs.

Change your image dimensions . If you’d like your image to be a specific size, put the width and height (in pixels) in the boxes under Dimensions. You can also click the caret in the box to the right of the dimensions boxes to adjust your image using percentages instead of pixels.

Note your file size. The file size of your image displays above the green Save to my computer button. If you change your quality level or dimensions, the file size display will adjust accordingly.

If you’re ready to save your image, click the green Export to computer button. If you’d like to continue editing, click Cancel or the X in the upper-right hand corner.