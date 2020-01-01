How to print your PicMonkey creations

Here are some tips for making your printing experience seamless on PicMonkey. Depending on what you're trying to achieve, check out the following steps:

Printing basics

Save your masterpiece to your computer by clicking the Save button in the top toolbar. Locate your new image file on your computer, then click File, Print. A screen will pop up with printer information and a preview of your document. If it looks correct, click Print.

Printing multiple images on one sheet of paper

Save your image to your computer or Hub. Repeat this step for all the images that you want to print. Open the images in Collage. Resize the collage or canvas to the recommended pixel dimensions based on the size of paper you’re using. If you’re printing on 8.5 x 11 paper, we recommend 2550 x 3300 pixels. Add your images to the collage or canvas. Save your collage or canvas to your computer. Find your collage or canvas in the files on your computer and print.

Using the PicMonkey Print Shop

You can print canvas prints, framed prints, pro prints, basic prints, and flat cards in the PicMonkey Print Shop. Choose what type of print you want and in what size and materials. Upload photos that you have saved to your computer. Add them to your cart and check out.

Sending your images to a printing service

It's recommended that your image has at least the minimum recommended dimensions before you send it to the printing service. Once you know what dimensions you need, crop or resize it in PicMonkey. Save your image to your computer. Locate the image file on your computer, then send it to your preferred printing site.

The printing service you’re using may have file size limits as well. You can check the size of your PicMonkey creations when you click Save in the Editor. The file size displays above the Save to my computer button. If you need to reduce your file size, you can resize your image from the Save screen using the Dimensions boxes, or click Cancel to re-edit.