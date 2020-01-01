Removing images from folders and deleting folders

Folders is an image organization feature included in PicMonkey’s Pro membership plan.

You can remove images from your folders and delete entire folders at any time. Make sure that you are logged into your Pro account, then access Hub to manage your folders.

Removing images from your folders

Click the Folders tab in Hub. Click the name of the folder you want to remove your image from. Select the image you want to remove. Click the trash can icon at the bottom of the gallery. Click Yes, remove.

Your image will not be included in this folder anymore, but it will still appear in the Images or Collages tab in Hub, and in any other folders you’ve added it to.

Removing folders from Hub

Click the Folders tab in Hub. Hover over the thumbnail of the folder you want to remove. Click the trash can icon that appears over the thumbnail. Click Yes, remove in the dialog that appears.

Your folder will be deleted, but the images that were in it will still appear in the Images and Collages tabs, and in any other folders that they’re a part of.

Renaming folders

You must give folders a name to create them. If you’d like to change the name of a folder:

Click the Folders tab in Hub. Click the folder you want to rename. Click the name of your folder. Type in a new name for your folder. Click Enter.

