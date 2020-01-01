Hub and Basic membership

Hub is specialized storage that lets you re-edit your PicMonkey creations after saving, and access them on PicMonkey.com and PicMonkey mobile. You need a PicMonkey membership in order to access Hub.

Basic members can store up to 50 projects in Hub. Pro members have unlimited Hub storage and access to Folders, PicMonkey’s Hub organization feature. You can change your membership type at any time, but downgrading your membership will affect the number of images in your Hub. For more information, see our Help article about downgrading your membership.

By canceling your membership, you maintain access to all of the premium features, including the ability to save, share, and export your images, for the duration of your membership, but these features will not renew. This means that you can access images in your Hub and add new images until your membership expiration date.