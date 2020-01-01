How to save an image to Hub

Hub is PicMonkey’s smart storage platform. Images saved to Hub can be re-edited later, and opened from both your desktop and the PicMonkey mobile app.

When you have an image open in the Editor, you can save it to Hub by clicking the Save button in the top toolbar. If you want to save an image to your computer, click the Export button.

A small window will hover over your image, and you’ll be prompted to give your image a title. Type a title where it says “Sample image,” then click the Save button.

If you’ve already added your image to Hub once, the next time you click Save, the title that you assigned to your image the first time you will appear. You can type in a new title, or leave it the same. Click the Save button to save your new image over your old one in Hub. Click the Make a copy button to save it and keep the version you already have stored in Hub.

Hub is only available with a PicMonkey Premium subscription. If you don't have a Premium subscription, are not enrolled in a free trial, or you have a subscription but are not signed in, you’ll receive a message prompting you to either log in or start your free trial when you click Save.