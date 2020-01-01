Accessing and creating folders

Folders are an image organization feature included in PicMonkey’s Pro membership plan. If you’ve already purchased a Pro membership, make sure you’re logged into your account. If you have not purchased Pro, you can do so from the Pricing page. You must have Pro and be logged into your account to use Folders.

Once you’re logged into your Pro account, you can start organizing your images into folders. In this article, we’ll cover:

To access Folders, you first need to get to Hub. Hover over Edit, Touch Up, Design, or Collage at the top of the PicMonkey homepage and click My Hub when it appears. You’ll see a Folders tab at the top of Hub, above the gallery. Once you create folders, they will display here.

If you are not signed into your Pro account or have not purchased Pro, you’ll see a message with a link to the Pricing page in the Folders tab.

There are three ways to create a folder. Images included in folders will still display in Hub’s Images or Collages tab, and images can appear in as many folders as you want.

1. Make a Folder from the Folders tab in Hub

Click the Folders tab in Hub. If you have not yet created any folders, you’ll see an Add images button on this screen. If you have created a folder before, you’ll see a Create new folder button next to your existing folders. Click whichever button displays. Select the images that you want to include in your new folder. Type a name for your new folder at the top of the gallery, where it says “Name your folder.” Click Create.

2. Make a folder from the Images or Collages tabs in Hub

Click the Images or Collages tab in Hub. Click Manage Hub. Select the images and collages that you want to include in your new folder. Click the Folders button at the bottom of the Hub gallery (icon that looks like two pieces of paper in a box). Click Create new folder. Type a name for your folder on the line. Click Create.

3. Make a new folder from the Editor or Collage