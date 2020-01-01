Hub Cloud Storage

Accessing and creating folders

Folders are an image organization feature included in PicMonkey's Pro membership plan.

Editing folders

Folders are an image organization feature included with your PicMonkey membership. You can add images to the folders you've created.

Getting images in and out of Hub

Hub is PicMonkey's smart storage solution that lets you edit your images after saving.

How to check your available Hub storage

PicMonkey Basic members can store up to 1 gigabyte of images in Hub. You can purchase a Pro membership, which features unlimited Hub storage.

How to save an image to Hub

Hub is PicMonkey's smart storage platform. Images saved to Hub can be re-edited later, and opened from both your desktop and the PicMonkey mobile app.

Hub and Basic membership

Hub is specialized storage that lets you re-edit your PicMonkey creations after saving, and access them on PicMonkey.com and PicMonkey mobile. You need a PicMonkey membership in order to use Hub.

Removing images from folders and deleting folders

Folders is an image organization feature included in PicMonkey's Pro membership plan. You can remove images from your folders and delete entire folders at any time.

What happens to my Hub images if I downgrade?

Pro and Basic accounts give you storage space in Hub, which decreases or goes away when you downgrade. Downgrading from Pro to Basic If you downgrade from a Pro membership to a Basic membership.

What is Hub?

Hub is specialized storage for your photos and PicMonkey projects. Images added to Hub can be re-edited after saving and accessed on both PicMonkey.com and the PicMonkey mobile app.

Working with collages stored in Hub

PicMonkey basic subscribers can store their projects in Hub, PicMonkey's smart storage solution that lets you re-edit your work later. This includes projects created with PicMonkey's collage maker.