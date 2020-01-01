Safari: Trouble opening and saving images

I'm having trouble opening my image in the Editor

If Flash isn’t enabled correctly it can cause problems in PicMonkey, like not being able to open a photo. To enable Flash on PicMonkey.com:

Click Safari > Preferences. Click the Security tab in the Preferences window. Make sure that Enable Javascript and Allow Plug-ins are selected. Click Plug-in Settings... Select Adobe Flash Player. PicMonkey will appear under Currently Open Websites. Select On.

I'm having trouble opening my image in Collage

If you're having trouble opening images in Collage, you may need to clear your Flash cookies.

Flash cookies are different than normal browser cookies. Flash calls them "shared objects." To clear them, visit an Adobe website that manages these files on your system.

Select "Delete All Sites." This removes some cached information about the sites you've visited.

I'm having trouble saving my photo

Most saving problems can be solved by making sure that you have the latest version of Flash. Click here to get Flash Player from Adobe.

If that doesn't work, make sure you're running the latest version of your browser. We recommend Google Chrome, Internet Explorer 10 or the latest Firefox.