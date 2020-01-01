Safari: Trouble loading images

If you’re having trouble loading your images in PicMonkey and you’re using Safari, it could be caused by an error with Safari and Flash. Before you try anything else, make sure that both Safari and Flash are up to date. If you recently updated Flash or Safari, you should still check because new versions sometimes have updates released right away (especially if a bug was discovered).

Here’s how to update Safari and Flash:

Update Safari

Make sure you have the latest version of Safari available. To check your version, open the Safari menu and click About Safari.

Update Flash

If your Flash player is out of date, Safari will not load it. Click here to download the latest version of Flash that’s available for your version of Safari. Be sure to update Safari first because usually updating Flash won’t help if Safari is not updated.

If that doesn’t work, here are a few more things you can try:

Allow Flash and JavaScript to run

Safari has a security feature that gives you control over when websites are allowed to run Flash. PicMonkey is a Flash app and if Flash can’t run, PicMonkey will not work. You can make a one-time change to this setting to allow PicMonkey to launch Flash.

Launch Safari and go to PicMonkey.com. Open Safari > Preferences Click the Security tab. Make sure Enable JavaScript is checked. Select Plug-in Settings. Set PicMonkey.com to On and click Done.

Un-Stop plug-ins

Safari gives users the option to prevent browser plug-ins from running in order to save power. This can disable Flash and typically causes problems with loading images into the PicMonkey Editor.

To fix this:

Click the Advanced tab in Safari > Preferences. Uncheck Stop plug-ins to save power.

You can also leave this option checked and add PicMonkey to the list of exceptions.

To do this:

Open the Editor and you’ll be prompted to allow Flash to run on PicMonkey.com. Click the Click to use Flash banner that appears.

Supported versions of OS X and Safari

Apple recommends upgrading to the latest versions of OS X and Safari. Wikipedia offers a summary of which combinations are currently supported by Apple. If your version shows up as red on that page, you may not be able to get Safari to work without upgrading either Safari or your operating system.

If you’re still having trouble after following these instructions, try using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.