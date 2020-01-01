Internet Explorer: Trouble opening and saving images

I'm having trouble opening my image in the Editor

If you have Flash disabled in Internet Explorer you will receive the message "Oh snap, you need Flash!"

Instead of trying to install Flash, enable your Flash player. To do this:

Go to your browser Settings (the gear icon in the upper-right corner). Go to “Managing Add-ons”. Click "Shockwave Flash Object." Select "Enable." Refresh your browser and go to PicMonkey.com.

I'm having trouble opening my image in Collage

If you're having trouble opening images in Collage, you may need to clear your Flash cookies.

Flash cookies are different than normal browser cookies. Flash calls them "shared objects." To clear them, visit an Adobe website that manages these files on your system.

Select "Delete All Sites." This removes some cached information about the sites you've visited.

I'm having trouble saving my photo

Most saving problems can be solved by making sure that you have the latest version of Flash. Click here to get Flash Player from Adobe.

If that doesn't work, make sure you're running the latest version of your browser. We recommend Google Chrome, Internet Explorer 10 or the latest Firefox.