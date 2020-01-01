Firefox: Problems loading images

If you’re seeing “initialization timeout”, a monkey logo, or just a light grey background when launching PicMonkey in Firefox, Flash isn’t loading correctly. Here are some possible reasons for the problem and how to fix it.

1. Refresh Firefox

Mozilla provides an online tool that enables you to refresh Firefox. This tool fixes many issues by resetting your add-ons and settings.

2. Update FirefoxThe version of Flash available to you can change depending on which version of Firefox you are running. It's important to update Firefox to the most recent version.

3. Update FlashIf Flash is out of date, Firefox may prevent Flash from running. Try updating Flash to the latest version. You can verify that Flash is installed and access the latest version here.

4. Allow Flash to run

Firefox has a security feature that gives you control over when and how Flash is allowed to run. PicMonkey is a Flash app, so it won’t work unless your Flash is allowed to run. You can allow PicMonkey to launch Flash by making a one-time change to this setting.

To change this setting:

Go into the Firefox Add-ons Manager. You can access Add-ons three ways: Entering about:addons into Firefox's address bar Selecting Add-ons from the Open menu (icon with three horizontal lines) in the upper-right corner of Firefox. Clicking on Firefox and using the following keyboard shortcuts: Mac: ⌘+shift+A Windows: Control+Shift+A

From the Add-ons Manager, select Plugins on the left and locate Shockwave Flash.

Choose Always Activate from the drop-down menu. Now close the Add-ons Manager.

5. Uninstall and reinstall Flash

If you’ve tried the other options and are still having trouble, you may need to reinstall Flash. In order to reinstall Flash you must uninstall it first. Adobe has separate tools for removing Flash from Windows and OS X.

Once you've downloaded and run this tool to remove Flash, you are ready to download and install Flash. Note that Adobe often includes other software with this download. If you see a checkbox that includes an optional download (such as McAfee Internet Security), uncheck it before proceeding with the download.