Chrome: Trouble opening and saving images

PicMonkey won’t load my image or launch the editor

If you’re running into issues launching PicMonkey or loading an image into the editor, Flash may be disabled in Chrome.

NOTE: Flash permissions have changed as of Chrome 76. In order to use PicMonkey, Flash must be given permission to run each time the editor is launched. This permission resets every time the browser is restarted, so you have to allow Chrome to run Flash each time you start a new browser session.

We’ve created a brand new editor in HTML5 in preparation for the transition from Flash. Click here to learn more about the latest update to PicMonkey.

To enable Flash for PicMonkey on Chrome 76 or later:

Click Enable on the modal that displays. Observe blocked plugin icon next to Chrome address bar. Click on the blocked plugin icon to manage Flash plugin settings. Update Flash settings to 'Ask first'. Close Chrome settings and return to PicMonkey. Click Enable on the modal that displays. Click Allow on the Chrome dialog that appears. Wait for the page to refresh. Upload or open your image in PicMonkey to start the editor.

To enable Flash for PicMonkey on Chrome 69 to Chrome 75:

Click Enable on the modal that displays. Click Allow on the Chrome dialog that appears. Wait for the page to refresh. Upload or open your image in PicMonkey to start the editor.

To enable Flash for PicMonkey on Chrome 68 or earlier:

Click “Secure” in front of the address bar. Select Flash from the drop-down menu. From there, make sure Flash is set to “Always allow on this site.” Refresh your browser.

I'm having trouble opening my image in Collage

If you're having trouble opening images in Collage, you may need to clear your Flash cookies.

Flash cookies are different than normal browser cookies. Flash calls them "shared objects." To clear them, visit an Adobe website that manages these files on your system.

Select "Delete All Sites." This removes some cached information about the sites you've visited.

I'm having trouble saving my photo

Recently the ability to download became a premium feature. If you have a PicMonkey membership, please make sure that you're logged in. If you're not sure you want a premium membership, you can do a 7-day free trial.

If you're logged in and are still having issues, most saving problems can be solved by making sure that you have the latest version of Flash. Click here to get Flash Player from Adobe.

If that doesn't work, make sure you're running the latest version of Google Chrome.

If you’re still having trouble, please contact our support team and we'll investigate further.