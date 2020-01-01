Choose where files are saved

By default, all browsers do not ask you where you want to save your files, instead they automatically save them to the Downloads folder.

You can change this behavior by setting your browser to "always ask" when downloading. Doing so will allow you to select a location to save the file.

Chrome

Browse to: chrome://settings or open the Chrome menu⋮ → settings → Advanced Under Downloads locate and enable, “Ask where to save each file before downloading”

Firefox

Browse to about:preferences or open: Firefox menu → Preferences → General tab → Files and Applications Under "Downloads", locate and select “Always ask you where to save files”

Safari

Open: Safari menu → Preferences → General tab Locate the "File download location" setting Set it to “Ask for each download”

Edge