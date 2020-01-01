Troubleshooting
By default, all browsers do not ask you where you want to save your files, instead they automatically save them to the Downloads folder. You can change this behavior by setting yo...
Sometimes, you might run into an issue where you have logged into PicMonkey, but are unable to launch the editor. Symptoms of this include: Clicking "Edit a Photo," but nothing hap...
PicMonkey won’t load my image or launch the editor If you’re running into issues launching PicMonkey or loading an image into the editor, Flash may be disabled in Chrome. NOTE: Fl...
I'm having trouble opening my image in the Editor If you have Flash disabled in Edge you will receive the message "Oh snap, you need Flash!" Instead of trying to install Flash, ena...
If you’re seeing “initialization timeout”, a monkey logo, or just a light grey background when launching PicMonkey in Firefox, Flash isn’t loading correctly. Here are some possible...
I'm having trouble opening my image in the Editor If you have Flash blocked, you will receive the message "Oh snap, you need Flash!" To unblock Flash: Click the “Menu” button. Go t...
If you’re experiencing issues while loading your images in PicMonkey or the Editor seems slow, you may need to clear your browser cache and restart your computer. The process is sl...
I'm having trouble opening my image in the Editor If you have Flash disabled in Internet Explorer you will receive the message "Oh snap, you need Flash!" Instead of trying to insta...
Due to a recent Chrome update, some users have lost the "Log in with Facebook" button. Luckily, the solution to resolve this issue is fairly straight forward. To remedy the issue: ...
To save your PicMonkey creations, you need a PicMonkey membership. To sign up, either start a 7-day free trial or buy PicMonkey Premium today. Once you have an account, you can alw...
If you’re having trouble loading your images in PicMonkey and you’re using Safari, it could be caused by an error with Safari and Flash. Before you try anything else, make sure tha...
I'm having trouble opening my image in the Editor If Flash isn’t enabled correctly it can cause problems in PicMonkey, like not being able to open a photo. To enable Flash on PicMo...
PicMonkey's online photo editor API allows you to add best-of-breed photo editing tools to your website without lifting a finger. (You can type a few lines of code with your toes, ...