Problems using Facebook login

If you’re having trouble logging into your PicMonkey account with Facebook, see this list of common issues and how to fix them.

Trouble connecting your Premium account to Facebook

If you’re an existing user and are having trouble connecting your Facebook account to your PicMonkey account, first make sure that you’re signed into PicMonkey. To see if you’re signed in, look for your username in the upper right corner of the website. If you don’t see it, and it says Log in, you are not signed in. If this is the case, click Log in and enter your PicMonkey account info.

Once you are signed in, click your username in the upper right corner and click My account from the drop-down menu. Once you’re on your Account Settings page, click Connect to my Facebook Account. You will then be prompted to sign into your Facebook account.

Connecting to Facebook created a new PicMonkey account

If trying to link your PicMonkey Premium or Supremium account to Facebook ended up creating a new free account and you’re seeing requests to upgrade, please reach out to our product support team and they’ll connect your Facebook account with your Premium or Supremium account.

Connecting to the wrong Facebook account

If you accidentally connected your PicMonkey account to the wrong Facebook account, please contact our product support team and they’ll help you switch it.