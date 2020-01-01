Accessing your fonts in the Text tool

In the PicMonkey Editor, you can use the fonts from your computer by clicking the Yours tab in the Text tool. If you’re not seeing some or all of your fonts there, try the following:

Hidden language fonts

PicMonkey has the ability to filter out non-Roman alphabets. The font you’re looking for might fall under that category, so make sure to check the box at the bottom of the Yours tab that’s labeled “Show language fonts" if you want to see all the fonts you have.

Recent font download

If you recently downloaded the font you’re looking for, make sure that you’ve also installed it. This small step is often overlooked. Depending on your operating system, you should be able to open the font file, right-click the font name, and select Install.

Private/incognito browsing

If you’re in a private or incognito window, it may impede the font extensions from loading. Try opening PicMonkey in a regular browser window to see if your fonts show up in the Yours tab.

Too many fonts

If you have a lot of fonts installed on your computer, PicMonkey may have trouble loading them all. If you use a font management tool, make sure that only the fonts you want to use are enabled. If you still run into problems, use this link to disable the new font feature while we continue to resolve the issue.

Next steps

If you continue having problems, please try the following:

Clear your browser cache. Clear your Flash Website Storage. Restart your computer.

Flash Website Storage contains cached resources for Flash called “shared objects.” Shared objects aren't deleted when you clear your browser's cache so you must delete them manually. To do so:

Open the Flash Settings Manager.

Click the Delete All Sites button.

Restart your browser and try again.

The link above opens a tool that looks like a website, but it actually manages the Flash cookies on your system. Deleting all sites just clears the Flash cache and won't harm anything.