How to touch up photos

To touch up a photo, hover over Touch Up on PicMonkey’s homepage and open the photo you want to edit. If you’re already in the Editor, you can access the touch up tools by clicking the Touch Up tab (the head icon) on the far left.

The touch up tools are grouped by area: Skin, Mouth, Eyes, and The Rest. Scroll through the list until you find the tool you’re looking for, then click to start using it.

You’ll notice that each tool has a slightly different mix of controls, like sliders and options for picking colors. These display when you click a tool. Here’s a look at the different types of controls and how to use them.

Sliders

PicMonkey’s touch up tools have sliders that let you control the brush size, strength of the effect, brush hardness, and more. Blemish Fix and Shine Reduce only feature a Brush size slider. To use these tools, move the slider to the right to make your brush bigger or to the left to make it smaller. Most of the time, you’ll want your brush size to be about the same as the area you want to edit. After you’ve sized your brush, click the area of your photo where you want to apply Blemish Fix or Shine Reduce.

The Weight Loss tool also features one slider. Move the slider to the right, and it will display the percentage of weight lost. Move the slider left, and it will display the percentage of weight gained.

The eraser

Many PicMonkey touch up tools also feature an eraser. This is helpful if you want to remove a touch up effect from an area of your image. Click the eraser icon, then move your cursor over the area of your photo where you no longer want the effect.

Color controls

You can change the colors in many of PicMonkey’s touch up tools. Some—like Spray Tan, Eye Shadow, and Eyebrow Pencil—have preset color options that you can choose from. If you’d like to preview a color, apply the effect where you want it and then toggle between the color options to see how they look on your portrait. When you find the color you like, click Apply.

Tools like Lip Tint and Eye Tint also have preset color options, and feature a color picker as well. Click in the color spectrum and move your cursor around until you find the color you want. If you want to match a color in your image, click the color bar and your cursor will turn into an eyedropper. Move the eyedropper to the area of your photo that features the color you want, then paint on the effect like you normally would.

Other touch up tools—like Whisker Grow and Highlights—contain an eyedropper icon. To use the eyedropper with these tools, click this icon instead of the color bar. Then click the area with the color you want, and paint it on.

Unique touch up tools

Nip Tuck, Red-eye Remover, and Clone have different controls than the rest of the touch up tools.

Nip Tuck contains three mini tools that help you craft contours: Melt, which subtly shifts your pixels; Reduce, which gives a subtle “sucked in” look to selected areas; and Fill, which plumps up selected areas. You’ll find buttons for all three when you click Nip Tuck. Each of the three mini tools also contains Brush Size and Strength sliders, and an eraser. Switch between the three mini tools to craft the perfect look.

Red-eye Remover is the only touch up tool that does not contain a slider. To use this tool, click it, then click either the Human or Furball (animal) button. Drag your cursor over the area of the eye that is red, and the tool will remedy any issues it detects. Depending on the amount of red eye in your photo, you may need to apply this effect more than once in order to get the results you want.

Clone features an eraser and sliders like many other touch up tools, along with a Source button. Click Source and then click the area of your image that you’d like to clone. Move your mouse to the area that you want to paint over (your target area). You’ll see that you have a circular cursor. Click and drag your mouse to paint.

For more information on using PicMonkey’s Touch Up tools, check out our video tutorials: “Basic Photo Retouching” and “How to Use PicMonkey Touch Up Tools for Retouching Photos.”

