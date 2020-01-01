How to open an image in Touch up

You can open a photo in the Touch up tab of the PicMonkey Editor three ways: by dragging and dropping onto the homepage, by using the Touch Up button atop the the homepage, or by clicking Open in the top toolbar, if you're already in the Editor.

Open an image with drag and drop

Drag a photo from your desktop or file folder onto the PicMonkey homepage and drop it in the target area that says, “Drop image to touch up.”

Open an image using the Touch Up button

If you know you want to open a photo from your computer, you can click the Touch Up button atop the homepage and it will allow you to access your files.

If you're getting your photos from another photo storage place, hover over the Touch Up button on the PicMonkey homepage and pick the storage option from the dark grey bar that appears below: Either your computer, Hub, Facebook, OneDrive, Dropbox, or Flickr.

Open a picture from the Editor

If you’re already working in the Touch Up tab of the Editor and want to open a new image without going back to the homepage, you can: