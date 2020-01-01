Get to know Touch Up

PicMonkey’s Touch Up effects are part of the Editor. If you open a photo using the Touch Up button on the homepage, your photo will open in the Editor with the Touch Up tab open. When you’re in the Editor, you’ll find a number of controls in the top toolbar, bottom toolbar, and in the touch up effects themselves. Let’s tour each and learn how they work.

The top toolbar

The top toolbar is about getting your images in and out of the Editor and it also allows you to manage some of your account settings.

On the left, it has buttons that allow you to Open a new photo from several storage options; Save a photo to Hub; Export a photo to your computer, OneDrive, or Dropbox; and Share a photo to Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Flickr, Tumblr, or via Email. (Note that saving, sharing, and exporting are premium features.)

If you’re logged into PicMonkey, you’ll see a little caret next to your user name on the right side of the top toolbar. Clicking the caret presents the following menu options: My account (for managing your account settings), Manage Hub (for managing your images stored in Hub), Log out, and Help.

If you’re not logged in, you will see a Free Trial button that will allow you to sign up for a one-week free trial of our premium features and you will also have the option to Log in.

The image settings button (the gear icon In the far right corner) lets you optimize your image resolution for the job at hand. This comes in handy if you have loaded an exceptionally large image and it’s causing your editing to slow down. Clicking the “X” in the top toolbar closes the Editor and returns you to the PicMonkey homepage.

The bottom toolbar

The bottom toolbar is there to help you make just-right adjustments with the Touch Up effects.

From left to right:

The Layers palette (the two stacked squares icon) is used to see the different elements in your design (like text and graphics). If you’ve added text and graphics to your photo, this button will be useful. If you’re only using the touch up effects, ignore it.

The Alignment palette lets your align objects on your canvas with a grid or with each other.

Remove changes you made with the Undo button.

Put changes back with the Redo button.

Use the zoom slider to zoom in and out on your image. When you use the zoom slider, a view controller (square within a square) appears that will allow you to pan through your image without changing the zoom.Click Fit to screen (the four-corners icon) to get your image view back to its original size.

The Touch up tab

The Touch Up tab (human head icon) is where you’ll find all of the touch up effects. If you opened your photo in Touch Up from the homepage, this tab will open automatically. If you opened your photo another way, click the Touch Up tab to access all of the touch up effects.

The effects in the Touch Up tab are organized into Skin, Mouth, Eyes, and the Rest groups.

To use a Touch Up effect, click it. Most touch up effects require that you use your cursor to apply the effect where you want it.

If you want to remove an effect from an area, click the eraser icon, then use your cursor to remove it from an area on your image.

Most effects have one or multiple sliders, which you can use to adjust things like brush size or the strength of the effect. To make an adjustment, click and move the circular part of the slider to the right or the left.

More resources: