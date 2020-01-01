How to replace an image on a template

PicMonkey’s templates are ready-made designs that you can customize by changing the colors, fonts, images, and more. To replace an image on a template with one of your own:

Right-click the image that you want to replace and choose one of the Replace from… options on the menu that appears. You can replace images on templates with images from: Your computer

Hub

Any Facebook, OneDrive, Dropbox, or Flickr account that you connect to PicMonkey

Select your photo and it will open as a graphic in the same spot as the original image. Your image will be automatically resized to fit the template.

To change which part of your image appears on the template, hold the Option key while you drag your image.

You can also flip your image horizontally and vertically, tint it a different color, change its blend mode and fade, and erase parts of it using the Graphics palette.

Use the corner handles to adjust your image’s size.

To change your image’s aspect ratio, hold the Shift key while pulling the corner handles.

To rotate your image, use the top handle.