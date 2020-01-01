How to open a template

PicMonkey’s templates are ready-made designs crafted by professionals. You can easily change the text, photos, colors, and graphics on any PicMonkey template to make it your own.

To customize a template, you need to open it in the PicMonkey Editor. There are three ways to do that:

From the PicMonkey homepage From the Templates tab in the Editor By clicking Open in the top toolbar

1. Open a template from the PicMonkey homepage.

To open a template from the PicMonkey homepage, hover over Design and click Templates when it appears.

Find the template you want to customize. To find the right template, you can do one or more of the following things:

Peruse the template thumbnails with the scroll bar on the right

Enter keywords into the search bar, next to the magnifying glass icon

Choose a category or print size from the drop-down menus

Click one or more of the popular tags

When you find the template you want to use, click it to see more about it. Click Customize to the right of the template preview to send it to the Editor for customization.

Your template will open in the Editor, where you can change the colors, text, graphics, and pictures.

2. Opening a template from the Templates tab in the Editor

If you’re already working on a project in the Editor, you can access templates by clicking the Templates tab on the left-hand side (the icon at the bottom with the lowercase t).

If you have not saved the project you’re working on or added it to Hub, you’ll be asked whether or not you’d like to save it before going to Templates. Click Go back to save your project, or Don’t Save to proceed to Templates. Note that saving is a premium feature. If you have already saved your project and/or added it to Hub, you will not see this message.

The template gallery will open. Find the template you want to customize and click it.

Click Customize to open the template in the Editor.

3. Opening templates with Open in the top toolbar

If you’re finished working on a project in the Editor and want to open a template, click Open in the top toolbar. Click Templates in the drop-down menu that appears and you will be sent to the template gallery, where you can choose a template to customize.

