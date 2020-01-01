Using Themes

PicMonkey Themes organize effects, graphics, text, and other design features by a particular motif, such as Trick or Treat, Sweethearts, or Winterland. Themes are great if you're creating images for a particular holiday, occasion, or season. Some of them are based on a visual style such as comic books (Comic Heroes) or project goals such as back-to-school (School U).

Halloween-related themes (Witches, Demons, Zombies, Vampires) offer photo-realistic costumes, effects, and graphics that allow you to transform your subjects into otherworldly creatures and create a scary mood. All of the graphic elements are customizable, so you can resize, reposition, fade, and blend them to match your design.

