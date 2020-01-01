Using Frames

PicMonkey allows you to put different types of frames around your photos, such as geometric shapes, drop shadow frames, and museum-quality frames.

Add a frame to your image

To add a frame to your image:

Begin by clicking the Frames tab in the Editing Panel.

Click a frame to see how it would look around your image.

If provided, click through the different frame options until you find one that you like.

Adjust the look of the frame

To adjust how your frame looks:

Adjust the sliders to change the appearance of your frame. Most frames provide sliders that allow you to adjust size, thickness, shape, angle, and more.

Some frames allow you to apply a color. You can select a color by using the color picker, or pick a color from your image by using the eyedropper.

Most frames have the option of choosing a transparent background. To make your background transparent, click the Transparent background box.

Once you have the frame the way you want it, click Apply.

More resources: