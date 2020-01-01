Resizing your image

This article will cover resizing an image for printing, and resizing a canvas.

First, let's talk about the difference between cropping and resizing. Cropping changes the framing of your image so that different areas are shown; it takes part of the image away. Resizing keeps the framing exactly the same, but makes the image bigger or smaller. To learn more about Crop, see our Basic Edits help article.

Resize an image

The way you resize your photo depends on whether you want the photo to be bigger or smaller than it already is:

If your image is larger than your intended print size, but it has the same proportions, use Resize and check Keep proportions .

If your image is larger than your intended print size and it has different proportions, use Crop. You’ll have to lose some pixels on either the length or the width.

If your image is smaller than your intended print size, use Resize to make it bigger. But keep in mind that the bigger you go, the less sharp your image quality will become.

Resize a canvas

To change the size of your canvas, enter in the new pixel dimensions into the text boxes.