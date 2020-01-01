How to apply effects

PicMonkey has many different types of photo effects, and there are different ways to apply each type of effect. This article will take you through a few common effect application methods.

One-slider effects

To apply an effect that has one slider, like Dusk:

Adjust the slider until the effect looks how you want it to.

Click Apply to add the effect to your image.

Many effects have a paintbrush icon under the effect name. Clicking this icon opens the Paint palette, which gives you the option to paint back the way the original image looked. If you click the Reverse effect box, it takes the effect off of the image and allows you to paint it back onto specific areas.

If at any point you want to see what your image looked like before you applied the effect, you can click the Before and after button in the bottom toolbar. If you apply an effect and then change your mind about it, you can get rid of it by clicking the Undo button in the bottom toolbar (the left-facing arrow).

Multiple-slider effects

Some effects, like Orton, have multiple sliders.To apply an effect with multiple sliders:

Adjust each slider until the effect looks how you want it to.

Click Apply to add the effect to your image.

Again, you can also always open the Paint palette to paint the effect on and off.

Effects with tabs

There are a few effects, like Cross Process and Daguerreotype, that have different tabs you can choose from.

To apply an effect with tabs:

Toggle through the tabs (e.g. Brady, Shiro, and Plumbe, for Daguerreotype) until you find the one that you like best.

Adjust the slider or sliders until the effect looks how you want it to.

Click Apply to add the effect to your image.

Effects with a color picker

Some effects, like Dark Edges, have a color picker.To apply an effect that has a color picker:

Drag the little circle in color grid until you find a color that you like, or click the color bar next to it to open the eyedropper tool. This gives you the ability to pick a color from anywhere in the PicMonkey Editor.

Adjust the sliders until the effect looks how you want it to.

Click Apply to add the effect to your image.

Applying area effects

The effects in the Area effect group all use a focal point to focus on certain parts of the image and change or soften other parts of the image. To apply an area effect:

Hover your mouse over the image until the focal point appears. (It looks like a circle with a plus sign in the middle).

Click the circle and drag it around until it’s over the part of the image that you want to focus on.

Adjust the sliders until the effect looks how you want it to.

Click Apply.

Layering and creating custom effects

In PicMonkey, you can also layer effects on top of each other.

To do this:

Apply one effect.

Select another one and adjust it to your liking.

Click Apply to add the second effect to your image.

If you have Premium, you can save a custom effect by clicking Save custom effect at the top of the Effects panel. For example, if you applied Intrepid at 30% fade and then you applied the Red Cross Process with no fade and you liked how that looked, you could save that as its own effect and use it anytime.

Advanced effects

PicMonkey has a group of Advanced effects that require some further explanation. To learn more about them, check out our help article on Advanced effects.

