How to add textures

PicMonkey allows you to add and layer textures onto your photos. You can change a photo’s look in both dramatic and subtle ways, depending on the textures and settings you choose.

Begin by clicking the Textures tab (the woven icon) in the left-hand menu.

Choose a texture or add one of your own by clicking the Your Own button at the top of the menu.

When you click the texture name, you'll see a bunch of variations to choose from underneath it.

Click one of them and the texture will appear on top of your photo.

Under the texture name, you'll also see all the controls for fine-tuning to get the look just right.

Moving and sizing

Click the Move tab to adjust the position and size of your texture.

Use the arrows to rotate it or slide it up and down or side to side. You can also click the texture and drag it where you want it.

The Size slider lets you zoom in on your texture.

Painting textures on and off

Clicking the paintbrush icon lets you apply the texture to specific parts of your image.

Click the Effects tab and then click the paintbrush icon. The Paint palette will appear.

To paint the texture on your image, move your cursor to the photo and use it to brush the texture on.

Use the sliders to adjust your brush size, hardness, and strength.

To paint the texture off your image, click Original and do the same.

Use the Saturation slider to adjust the intensity of your photo’s colors.

Use the Fade slider to adjust how much of your original image you want to come through.

Choose an option from the Blend Mode dropdown menu to achieve even more dramatic effects.

When you have the texture applied the way you want it, click Apply.

Adding more textures

You can layer more textures onto your photo after you’ve applied your first texture. Just click a new texture and repeat the process.

