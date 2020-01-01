Photo Editing

Adding effects to different layers

PicMonkey layers are stratified graphic design elements like text and images that sit on top of a canvas. You can order and reorder them so that they overlap just how you want them ...

How to add textures

PicMonkey allows you to add and layer textures onto your photos. You can change a photo’s look in both dramatic and subtle ways, depending on the textures and settings you choose. ...

How to apply effects

PicMonkey has many different types of photo effects, and there are different ways to apply each type of effect. This article will take you through a few common effect application m ...

How to use color picker

PicMonkey gives you a great deal of control over colors you use in your images. You can change the colors of your text or graphics in several different ways. See which one fits bes ...

Resizing your image

This article will cover resizing an image for printing, and resizing a canvas. First, let's talk about the difference between cropping and resizing. Cropping changes the framing of ...

Using Advanced effects

The PicMonkey Editor has an Advanced effect group that can dramatically change the look of your picture, but requires slightly more knowledge to use. The Advanced effect group is a ...

Using Frames

PicMonkey allows you to put different types of frames around your photos, such as geometric shapes, drop shadow frames, and museum-quality frames. Add a frame to your image To add ...

Using Themes

PicMonkey Themes organize effects, graphics, text, and other design features by a particular motif, such as Trick or Treat, Sweethearts, or Winterland. Themes are great if you're c ...