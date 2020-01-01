How to start a design

There are three ways to start a new design in PicMonkey: you can open a design template, open up a pre-sized blank template, or open up a blank canvas that’s a custom size.

The difference between a design template and a blank canvas is that design templates come pre-made with design elements that you can customize to your taste. With a blank canvas, you start your design from scratch.

Open a design template

To open a design template, hover over Design on the PicMonkey homepage, and select Templates .

This opens up the Templates gallery, and from there you can select a template.

You can find more templates by typing keywords in the search bar on the top left or by looking through the Category and Print size drop-down menus.

Click a template to preview it and then click Customize to send it to the editor.

You can also open the templates gallery by clicking the Templates tab on the bottom left side of the editing panel or by selecting the Open button from the top toolbar and picking Templates from the drop-down menu.

Open a pre-sized blank template

To open up a pre-sized blank template, hover over Design on the PicMonkey homepage and click Blank canvas .

You can then choose from canvas templates that are different print sizes, or from templates sized specifically for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest.

Open a custom sized blank canvas

To open a custom sized blank canvas, hover over Design on the PicMonkey homepage and click Custom size .

Enter the pixel dimensions of your template and click Make it!

If you want your canvas to be a specific size in inches, learn how to make inches to pixel conversions with our chart.

